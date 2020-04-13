Trail Blazers player development coach Zach Cooper dies unexpectedly

Portland Trail Blazers video analyst and player development coach Zach Cooper died unexpectedly, according to Shams Charania. 

Cooper came to the Trail Blazers this past offseason and worked primarily for the big men on the roster. 

He previously worked as the Director of scouting and video for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream

Cooper was also separately the video coordinator for the University of Tulsa and the University of Houston, according to Cooper's LinkedIn page. 

He was a graduate of Central College in Pella, Iowa in 2010 where he earned a bachelor's degree in marketing before earning his master's in recreation and sports management from the University of Arkansas in May of 2014. He served as the team manager and assistant video coordinator for the University of Arkansas Women's Basketball program during that time. 

 

