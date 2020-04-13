Portland Trail Blazers video analyst and player development coach Zach Cooper died unexpectedly, according to Shams Charania.

A video assistant on the Portland Trail Blazers, Zach Cooper, has died unexpectedly. Quotes from Portland President Neil Olshey and head coach Terry Stotts. pic.twitter.com/GJD6Y3mxie — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2020

"I am devastated by the news of Zach's passing. He was a valued member of our staff, but more importantly, he was an outstanding young man who everyone loved & appreciated." - Coach Stotts



Our hearts are with Zach Cooper & all who loved him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XaAxkXdvWN



— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 13, 2020

Cooper came to the Trail Blazers this past offseason and worked primarily for the big men on the roster.

He previously worked as the Director of scouting and video for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

Cooper was also separately the video coordinator for the University of Tulsa and the University of Houston, according to Cooper's LinkedIn page.

He was a graduate of Central College in Pella, Iowa in 2010 where he earned a bachelor's degree in marketing before earning his master's in recreation and sports management from the University of Arkansas in May of 2014. He served as the team manager and assistant video coordinator for the University of Arkansas Women's Basketball program during that time.

Rest in paradise 🙏🏽 Praying for your family and loved ones https://t.co/Jhfsd0LB1p — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 13, 2020

Trail Blazers player development coach Zach Cooper dies unexpectedly originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest