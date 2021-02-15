Trail Blazers overcome atrocious & lopsided officiating to defeat Mavericks

NBCSNW Staff
·2 min read
Trail Blazers overcome atrocious & lopsided officiating to defeat Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Trail Blazers had a better chance of buying a vowel than they could a foul in Sunday night’s game vs. the Mavericks. 

Of course, a game officiated by NBA official Scott Foster isn’t without its fair share of controversy. 

Sunday’s contest in Dallas was a back and forth affair, led by Luka Doncic with the Mavs and Damian Lillard for the Blazers, both 2nd & 3rd in NBA All-Star fan voting, respectively. 

The Trail Blazers grew frustrated in the first half after they saw the Mavs head to the line for 9 FTs, while they had none. 

Damian Lillard drew a lot of contact, hit the deck and still… no foul. 

He even grew so mad that it led to a technical foul. 

And when the Trail Blazers built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, officials got more involved and the Trail Blazers couldn’t buy a basket for over five minutes. 

The officiating miscues weren’t lost on Trail Blazers fans watching the game, either. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Of course, there were other more colorful tweets that we couldn’t include, but you get the idea. 

The Trail Blazers overcame all obstacles to secure their 4th straight win and improve to 16-10 on the season. 

Next up, the Blazers head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Tuesday night. 

And hopefully, far away from Scott Foster. 

