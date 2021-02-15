Trail Blazers overcome atrocious & lopsided officiating to defeat Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Trail Blazers had a better chance of buying a vowel than they could a foul in Sunday night’s game vs. the Mavericks.

Of course, a game officiated by NBA official Scott Foster isn’t without its fair share of controversy.

Sunday’s contest in Dallas was a back and forth affair, led by Luka Doncic with the Mavs and Damian Lillard for the Blazers, both 2nd & 3rd in NBA All-Star fan voting, respectively.

The Trail Blazers grew frustrated in the first half after they saw the Mavs head to the line for 9 FTs, while they had none.

Damian Lillard drew a lot of contact, hit the deck and still… no foul.

He even grew so mad that it led to a technical foul.

And when the Trail Blazers built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, officials got more involved and the Trail Blazers couldn’t buy a basket for over five minutes.

The officiating miscues weren’t lost on Trail Blazers fans watching the game, either.

These refs (Scott Foster) have been atrocious today... #RipCity — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) February 15, 2021

Creative officiating. Blazers vs Refs. One point game, 2 minutes to go TUNE IN @ESPNNBA @trailblazers #RipCity — Portland Trailblazers, Man (@portugaltheman) February 15, 2021

.@NBA DO YOU HAVE ANY REFEREE JERSEYS FOR SALE? I WANT TO WEAR THE STARS OF THE GAME, THE GUYS WE ALL COME TO SEE — TRILLBLAZIN JR. (@TRILLBLAZIN) February 15, 2021

These refs literally cheatin like we not watchin on TV LOL — Houston Lillard (@flyguyhuey5) February 15, 2021

Scott Foster is a coward. https://t.co/cXPDDLmqrC — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) February 15, 2021

Scott Foster and the refs 100% took all the Blazers momentum in his half. Horrible officiating — 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) February 15, 2021

Really cool of the refs to become a part of this blazers Mavs game. 🙄🙄 — Raheel Ramzanali 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@The_Raheel) February 15, 2021

The refs in the blazers game tonight pic.twitter.com/1U34mWEhZ5 — Hayden Abeln (@haydenabeln) February 15, 2021

THESE REFS SUCK — IR 🥷 (16-10) It’sStottsFault (@RoCoXBlazersSZN) February 15, 2021

Blazers playing against the refs too right now. Some bad calls going on — sowell burner acct (@sowellburneracc) February 15, 2021

THATS WHAT WE DO. WE DONT CARE IF THE REFS HATE US, WE WILL WIN — IR 🥷 (16-10) It’sStottsFault (@RoCoXBlazersSZN) February 15, 2021

Blazers vs refs and dame still gon get that W — Frank Jr (@Fjresp) February 15, 2021

Of course, there were other more colorful tweets that we couldn’t include, but you get the idea.

The Trail Blazers overcame all obstacles to secure their 4th straight win and improve to 16-10 on the season.

Next up, the Blazers head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Tuesday night.

And hopefully, far away from Scott Foster.