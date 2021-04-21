How Trail Blazers made immediate overtures to free-agent-to-be Norman Powell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Trail Blazers made immediate overtures to free-agent-to-be Norman Powell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Portland Trail Blazers made a critical move to bolster their team ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline when they swapped Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood for Toronto Raptors wing Norman Powell.

Powell, 27, had been averaging 19.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game with the Raptors when the move was made. The Blazers obviously thought highly of him since they were willing to give up the 22-year-old Trent in the move, so clearly, they'd like to bring the free-agent-to-be Powell back beyond this season.

That may explain why the team went out of their way to make him feel welcomed right away in Portland.

As detailed in a recent story by Jason Quick of The Athletic, the Blazers set Powell up with a home nearby Portland right away. They rented Kent Bazemore's old house and filled it with Powell's favorite snacks and everything he needed to feel comfortable in his new home.

Needless to say, Powell appreciated the gesture.

It was amazing. And I mean, AMAZING. They went all out. They did everything you can think of to make sure that I’m comfortable.

Norman Powell, per Jason Quick

This certainly was quite a cool move by the Blazers. At the same time, it was obviously part of the Blazers' plan to woo Powell and make him consider staying in Portland long-term, as president of basketball operations Neil Olshey explained in Quick's story.

We have a very brief time to make a strong and lasting impression on Norman. That doesn’t just mean on the basketball court, but also for life off the court for himself and his family.

Neil Olshey, per Jason Quick

Even if the Blazers do have an ulterior motive here, the lengths to which they went to ensure Powell would be comfortable in his new home are both impressive and kind-hearted. They should score points around the league for their treatment of Powell, whether or not he returns to the team.

And perhaps being so comfortable at home has allowed Powell to make a smooth transition to the Blazers. In 13 games with the team, he has averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His shooting numbers have come down a bit, but there's no doubt that he has been a big-time contributor as the third scorer alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland's lineup.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James, Jemele Hill criticize Las Vegas Raiders 'I CAN BREATHE' tweet after Derek Chauvin verdict

    The Las Vegas Raiders came under fire after they published a tweet that said "I CAN BREATHE" following the Derek Chauvin verdict.

  • NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 4/21

    Spencer Limbach uncovers some sneaky-good NBA GPP Pivots away from the popular picks for Wednesday, April 21. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NBA Playoffs 2021: Portland Trail Blazers standings, odds, scenarios

    The 2021 NBA playoffs are about a month away, and the Blazers find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Here's where Portland stands as of Wednesday.

  • Warriors observations: What we learned in 107-96 win vs. 76ers

    Steph Curry continued his incredible hot streak, and it led to a big win in Philly.

  • Uriah Hall recounts facing ‘demons’ during difficult 2020: ‘The genius thing I did was I didn’t quit’

    A phone call with Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud helped Uriah Hall get back on track when his situation looked bleak.

  • AJ Steward Calls Oregon State A 'No Brainer' 'Heaven' For An RB Coach

    When running backs coach Michael Pitre departed for the Chicago Bears this past offseason, he left some mighty big shoes to fill. Not only had Pitre churned out two NFL-bound 'backs in Jermar Jefferson & Artavis Pierce during his tenure, but he had also become the Beavers' ace on the recruiting trail. It was a big loss for Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith, but good programs can absorb coaching turnover and emerge on the other side with another rising star.

  • Paul George has 33, Clippers down the Blazers 113-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Paul George had 33 points, including two free throws with 4.8 seconds left that gave the Los Angeles Clippers a 113-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. George also had 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, playing without Kawhi Leonard. It was the sixth time in the last seven games that George had had 32 or more points.

  • NBA determines Scott Foster’s game-altering foul call on CJ McCollum game was incorrect

    The phantom foul on McCollum definitely impacted the end of the game.

  • Yuta Watanabe after signing first NBA contract: 'This is just the beginning'

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe feels extremely proud after signing his first NBA contract.

  • Dallas Cowboys dealt another suspension to open season as cornerback depth takes hit

    Rashard Robinson will miss the first two games after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

  • What national marijuana legalization would mean for Colorado

    Colorado's cannabis industry is enjoying an era of prosperity as national attitudes toward marijuana become more relaxed.Driving the news: 17 states have legalized recreational marijuana sales and pot enjoys its highest popularity ever with 68% of adults backing legalization, according to a recent Gallup poll.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's next: Congress is discussing legislation to legalize marijuana.What they're saying: "It's not a done deal, by any means, but it's the closest we've gotten in the last couple years so we are obviously excited about it," said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands, a Colorado-based marijuana edibles company now in 12 states and expanding to Massachusetts soon.Why it matters: Federal legalization is the final step in the effort to legitimize Colorado’s marijuana industry.It would allow the industry access to the financial sector (such as loans for small businesses) and remove any doubt about potential enforcement actions to crack down on sales.Zoom out: The broader acceptance comes at a time in which the industry is grappling with serious challenges, from how to build equity into the business and address the legacy of the war on drugs to questions about health effects and potency.Data: Colorado Department of Revenue; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosState of play: The challenges don't seem to be slowing the cannabis industry in Colorado, where marijuana is part of the state's fabric.The state's marijuana tax es are irst pot governor who declared dispensaries re an essential business during the pandemic lockdown.Total marijuana sales topped $10 billion in January with annual numbers posting growth each year since their start in 2014.The state's marijuana tax revenues are expected to reach near $459 million in the current fiscal year.The industry's growth came as other states opened doors to marijuana and it's one reason why local leaders aren't worried about competition from broader legalization. "As other states roll out legalization, it helps to destigmatize cannabis even more," said Lisa Gee at Lightshade, an independent dispensary company with nine locations.Between the lines: The industry has evolved significantly since voters legalized recreational adult-use marijuana with Amendment 64 in the 2012 election.The initial laws to keep the industry small and controlled were relaxed to allow outside investors, public consumption and delivery.The tax revenues no longer go exclusively to education and the industry's regulation but help cover the cost of various government programs.And bud — the traditional form of marijuana — now represents less than half of sales after an explosion of new products.Of note: Livwell Enlightened Health is debuting the first Colorado TV ads for a cannabis company this week. "There's a much stronger sense this is an industry like any other industry," said Mason Tvert, a longtime marijuana advocate in Denver.Yes, but: The commercialization and growth of the industry is exactly what critics feared when Colorado legalized marijuana because it normalizes the behavior for children and makes it easier for them to get their hands on higher potency products, said Kevin Sabet, the president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a group critical of marijuana.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • Feeling '100% healthy,' Anthony Davis plans to play for Lakers on Thursday night

    Lakers' Anthony Davis tells reporters he plans to play Thursday and feels '100% healthy' after missing more than two months with a leg injury.

  • Jim Steinman, Hitmaker for Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, Dead at 73

    Songwriter and composer also worked with Celine Dion, Air Supply, Barry Manilow, and more

  • Jeanie Buss Discusses How Close Kobe Bryant Came to Leaving Lakers for Clippers

    In her appearance on the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Jeanie Buss revealed the subtle way Kobe hinted that he was leaving the Lakers for the Clippers.

  • Rockets say guard Sterling Brown was assaulted

    Brown suffered the assault during Houston's road trip in Florida to face the Magic and Heat.

  • THE WITCHER Season 2 Will Air in 2021

    The Witcher is officially finished filming its second season. Here's everything we know so far about season two of the Henry Cavill-led Netflix series. The post THE WITCHER Season 2 Will Air in 2021 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'This was a moment that wasn’t meant for us': Timberwolves dedicate game ball to George Floyd’s family

    George Floyd’s killing hit the Timberwolves uniquely because it happened in their own city. Here's how the team handled the events of Tuesday.

  • Justin Jefferson on the Eagles passing on him; Now preferring the Vikings over Philly

    Former LSU star and current Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson thought he was heading to the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.