Trail Blazers lose assistant coach David Vanterpool to Minnesota Timberwolves originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired David Vanterpool as their associate head coach to work with head coach Ryan Saunders and run the T-Wolves' defense.

Vanterpool has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach under the Trail Blazers' Terry Stotts and has been credited with the development of Portland guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The "associate head coach" title is a step up for Vanterpool, who has had numerous interviews for open head-coaching positions over the past two seasons.

"This is a great opportunity for David to increase and diversify his coaching profile in his pursuit of becoming an NBA head coach and one Terry and I had discussed at length with David prior to his decision," said Portland President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.

``David was a valuable member of our staff and an important part of our success," Stotts said. "In his seven years with the Blazers, he was instrumental in all facets of NBA coaching – game preparations, offensive and defensive game plans, player development and player relations. I am very happy for him and his new opportunity. We will miss him and wish him all the best."

The Trail Blazers could possibly lose another assistant coach as Nate Tibbetts has been rumored to be a candidate for the Memphis head-coaching job.