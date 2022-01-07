Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic, Heat’s Tyler Herro fined for fight

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Following an on-ball screen set by Nurkic that knocked Herro to the court, Herro initiated the altercation by pursuing Nurkic and shoving him in the back. Nurkic retaliated by pushing at Herro’s face with an open left hand.

The incident, for which Nurkic and Herro each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 59.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 115-109 victory over Portland on Jan. 5