Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shuts down Shannon Sharpe’s contract criticism

FS1's Shannon Sharpe thinks Damian Lillard shouldn't have stayed in Portland.

On the "Undisputed" this week, Sharpe was overly critical of the All-Star guard's four-year, $196 million supermax contract, saying Lillard will be quickly forgotten if he doesn't win a championship.

Shannon Sharpe say Damian lillard will probably be the richest player in NBA NBA history making $400million but he'll be quickly forgotten when he's career is finished because he'll never win a championship. pic.twitter.com/cwYTir6W05 — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) July 10, 2019

"When's the last time Dame Lillard took less than the max?" Sharpe said. "So, what Dame Lillard is gonna be is a guy that's probably gonna make $400 million with no titles."

He continued: "He's gonna be one of the richest players in NBA history with zero titles," Sharpe said. "Nobody remembers the guy who made a bunch of money playing sports, only if you won titles Dame. And if you don't believe me, ask Kevin Garnett. At the end of the day, if you play a sport, it's all about titles."

Lillard caught wind of Sharpe's criticism of his contract and fired back with this response.

1st of all I took less on my first max ext Do your homework. but whatever the easiest thing to have an opinion on is stuff that don't involve you cuz you don't have to deal with the consequences 🤷🏽‍♂️ .And u dnt kno If I'll win it lol... if I'm forgotten I'll be a rich forgotten mf https://t.co/sR0VwHosgA — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 12, 2019

He doesn't believe we can win just like many others which is fine. I think we can ... because I'm not jumping ship he's saying I don't wana win . https://t.co/jscAG6BQHQ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 12, 2019

At 28, Lillard still has plenty of time to win a championship with the Trail Blazers, but he has been consistent in his message: he'd rather be a good teammate and person than a ring chaser.

This offseason, Portland added key pieces like Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore to aid Lillard and the Trail Blazers in their journey for an NBA championship.

