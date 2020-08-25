Trail Blazers furious over fouls once again vs. Lakers, tempers flare

The Trail Blazers are questioning the calls so far in Game 4.

There is a lot of emotions and frustration early on for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland entered Monday's Game 4 against the Lakers looking to even the series, but after a sluggish start and the Lakers hot start, the Blazers were down 24-8 midway through the first quarter.

The Blazers started showing their frustration after the whistles continued in favor of the Lakers.

At the end of the first quarter Los Angeles took a 43-25 lead and also took the lead on earning the least amount of fouls. LA came away with six personal fouls to Portland's 10 fouls which included a flagrant one charged to Hassan Whiteside.

The Lakers finished the first quarter shooting a whopping 68.4 percent from the field, while they went 12-of-16 from the charity stripe.

But really for Damian Lillard and Camelo Anthony, who both shared their thoughts and feelings with the referees in the first quarter, they feel as though the Lakers are being a little too aggressive and yet the Blazers aren't getting the fouls called.

NBA refs continue to hammer Trail Blazers with fouls, favor Lakers

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts has been fired up on the sideline for a number of no-calls.

Everything going wrong for the Blazers. They can't even get a tech

In the first 12 minutes of action, no technical fouls were whistled. But, watching this game early it felt like a tech was imminent.

It was CJ McCollum who took one for the team. McCollum was charged with a technical at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter after he believed he was fouled driving to the hoop and no whistle was blown.

CJ takes one for the team, gets the tech...He just said what all of #RipCity was thinking.



Stream: https://t.co/V8Auxt7TzF pic.twitter.com/5uPNkGC106



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) August 25, 2020

Nearing the end of the second quarter, a heated conversation between Melo and Dwight Howard pretty much summed up how the Blazers were feeling about the officiating and their own performance in the first half:

At the break, Portland is down 80-51. The fouls have evened up at the half. The Lakers were whistled for 12, while the Blazers finished the first half with 14 personal fouls.

