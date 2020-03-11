Trail Blazers fans not happy seeing Jusuf Nurkic in a Santa Cruz Warriors practice jersey

With the Trail Blazers being so injury-depleted, there aren't enough healthy bodies at the moment for a full scrimmage.

And a full scrimmage is what Jusuf Nurkic needed as the final step in rehabbing his left leg.

That's why the Trail Blazers have turned to the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors for assistance. The Blazers do not have their own G-League team.

After going through all of Monday's practice with the Blazers, Nurkic can now check off his last benchmark in his long rehab process.

Wednesday, Nurk flew down to Santa Cruz with Trail Blazers assistant coach Jannero Pargo.

"I'm going to go to the G-League practice on the 11th. That's my last stop before I [play] finally here," Nurk said after Monday's practice in Portland.

Mar. 15 against the Houston Rockets is still the targeted day for Nurkic's return, which is 10 days short of the one-year mark when Nurkic went down. It was on Mar. 25, 2019 when he suffered compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula late in the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

But with Nurkic wearing blue and yellow in a Santa Cruz Warriors practice jersey, Rip City was not having it.

Seeing you in that shirt pic.twitter.com/c1MmS6Hb7L — #LongStickNic Golden Knights Fans (@VGK_Fans) March 11, 2020

Nurk on a warriors court with a warriors practice jersey on.... this doesn't feel right. Come back soon! #RipCity — Gavin (@ghills) March 11, 2020

please get right back to us. those colors all around you....just NO pic.twitter.com/V5b69sYX0P — a l i 🌲 (@trailblazergrrl) March 11, 2020

Red is really more your color. — Kaylie Hardin (@anarchenstein) March 11, 2020

Other fans were concerned about possible setbacks or injuries to the Bosnian Beast while he was away from his team.

Please be safe down there Nurk. — Pinwheel Empire (@PinwheelEmpire) March 11, 2020

The eagerness and readiness to finally get back out on the court with his teammates is very apparent.

Nurkic warmed up before Tuesday's Blazers and Suns game in his jersey, even though he isn't set to be back until this weekend.

Nurkić giving us all a tease ahead of Sunday. Warming up in full uniform. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/b7CMucKCDd — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) March 11, 2020

The Trail Blazers big man now has three full days before his targeted return. Who will be more emotional Sunday? The Bosnian Beast or Rip City?

