It looks as if it's going to be a difficult road for the Trail Blazers -- or any other team -- to steal that eighth playoff spot from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Multiple reports (the Athletic was first) indicate that six teams -- Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, Phoenix and Washington -- not currently situated in the NBA's 16-team playoff bracket will report to Orlando in addition to the playoff teams.

Teams will participate in an eight-game regular season and if that ends with the ninth seed closer than four games behind the eighth seed, a playoff will be held.

The Blazers, Kings and Pelicans all currently sit three and a half games behind No. 8 Memphis.

It's being reported that the playoff between 8 and 9 would be double elimination for the higher seed and single elimination for the lower seed -- which seems to be a more complicated way of saying that the ninth seed must defeat the eighth seed twice in a row to advance.

It's difficult to imagine any of those teams out of the playoff race now can make up three and a half games in just an eight-game schedule, meaning Memphis is still likely to be eighth.

But one of these teams is going to have to get hot to claim the ninth position and then stay hot, with no margin for error, by beating the No, 8 seed in consecutive games.

A tough task, all in all.

Trail Blazers will be facing a tough task to steal that eighth seed from Memphis originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest