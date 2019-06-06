Trail Blazers' Evan Turner calls EA game 'WNBA Live', boosts rating with friend Jewell Loyd's Storm

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner is a big fan of the WNBA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd are both from the Chicago area, so it makes sense the professional basketball players might cross paths and become friends.

They did, which gave Turner an opportunity to boast about his rating playing as Loyd and the Storm in “NBA Live.”

Turner chooses ‘always win’ Storm

Turner chooses to call the video game “WNBA Live” after “NBA Live” added WNBA teams for the 2018 edition and plays as various teams in that league depending on the day, per The Athletic.

He knew of Loyd from her playing days at Notre Dame, telling The Athletic “Honestly, before I knew Jewell Loyd, I was just a fan of Jewell Loyd.” When he finally met her through agents last year to set up a prospects showcase, he promptly shared his progress on the game.

From Alex Coffey of The Athletic:

“He started texting me about his rating (on the game),” Loyd said. “He was like, ‘I only choose you guys because I love your game and you guys always win.’”

Turner’s passion for the league is well documented on his Twitter account and dates back to its inaugural season in 1997. He speaks as passionately about the WNBA as the NBA as shown by his conversation with Coffey.

I’m working on a story for Thursday on @TheAthleticSEA about WNBA superfan @thekidet and his friendship with @jewellloyd.



It’s safe to say he’s a legit fan: pic.twitter.com/8XIohmEeDP — Alex Coffey (@cafecita_) June 4, 2019

In 2018, Turner enlisted Loyd to run a girls camp alongside his Evan Turner’s Prospect Showcase. Turner began in 2015 with the showcase, which has run since 2009 in Chicago under the previous name of Daniel Poneman’s SwagAir Showcase. This year is the first showcase for women.

Evan Turner (not pictured) is a longtime fan of Jewell Loyd (R) and plays as her Seattle Storm in the NBA video game. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Turner, Loyd take bigger roles

Turner calls her the “female Kobe” and even used her pre-game suggestion to explain to coach Terry Stotts why he took more mid-range jumpers in the Western Conference finals. His clutch play in Game 7 of the semifinals after an injury to Rodney Hood put the Trail Blazers there for the first time in 19 years.

That’s what Turner is hoping Loyd can do in the absence of reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart, who is out all season with a torn Achilles. The guard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds over the Storm’s first five games without veteran point guard Sue Bird.

