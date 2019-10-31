Trail Blazers down by five in the fourth quarter -- tell me, what time is it?

OKLAHOMA CITY – Close game. Ugly game. A combined 35 turnovers between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. And neither team could shoot even 40 percent from the field.

So where do you go to decide a game like that?

Same place you go to decide almost all NBA games – the three-point line. And the Trail Blazers had their best night of the season from behind that line, hitting 17 of their 35 while OKC managed only 4 of 27.

Ball game.

It was a 102-99 Portland win that meant its third win on the four-game road trip.

And it was, as has been the custom, Damian Lillard's game. While he hasn't always been great for entire games, the latter part of the fourth quarters have belonged to him.

I've heard that in these parts they call that "Dame Time."

Portland trailed 81-76 with 6:58 to play and it was obviously time for Lillard to ride to the rescue. He knocked down three three-point field goals – from 29, 28 and 26 feet – while feeding CJ McCollum for a three and Portland had a five-point lead. And then, with the Thunder making noises of a comeback, he fed a wide-open Rodney Hood for a corner three that effectively ended the game, boosting the Blazers to a 100-95 lead with 30.7 seconds to go.

"Offensively, it was a challenging game for both teams," Portland Coach Terry Stotts said, in a polite way to say neither team was close to its best. "We haven't hit our stride yet."

The Blazers went with a small lineup late in the game with Anthony Tolliver at center, surrounding Lillard with shooters and spreading the court. It gave Lillard plenty of room to operate and he responded with 23 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

"I'm just glad he's on my team," Tolliver said. "He's been doing that for years. He has a unique skill set that can win games late."

"We rely on (Lillard) to do a lot," Stotts said. "And I think he takes that responsibility and isn't afraid to take or make big shots or miss them. But he feels the responsibility to carry the load sometimes."

Lillard knows all about when it's his time and he doesn't hesitate to grab the game by the throat.

"It was a close game," he said. "An ugly game. Both teams turning it over, missing shots, a lot of bad possessions. Low scoring. You knew it was going to come down to the last four or five minutes. The whole time I was sitting on the bench I knew I was going to come in and try to keep it in my hands more, try to attack and impose my will on the end of the game.

"It worked out -- scoring and playmaking."

Meaning he made plays for others -- getting his shooters open shots and then dishing them the ball.

"It's huge," he said. "At times we're going to need other guys to make shots. And it's good for them to have success. We're trusting each other, making the extra pass and showing that level of trust with each other. I knew (defenders) would be getting extra tight on me. I just tried to make the right play."

This season, the Blazers can keep those double-teams away from Lillard with lineups that can make opponents pay for leaving a player open to double-team Lillard.

"We've got guys who can make shots," Lillard said. "We have guys out there who can shoot the ball and they did it in tonight's game. Down the stretch, they had to honor that. Once I hit a few they tightened back up and those plays were there to be made."

Lillard got a lot of help from CJ McCollum, who hit five of his 10 three-point shots and scored 22 points.

All in all, it was like the other games on this now-concluded trip. They didn't play their best but still won three out of four.

And that just might be a good sign.

