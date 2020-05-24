On the heels of The Last Dance sweeping the nation, it looks like NBA TV will attempt to capitalize on that wave.

The network aired an advertisement for Basketball Stories: Rip City Revival during "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf match with Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson facing off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

You can watch the trailer here.

The documentary, set to air on Sunday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. PT on. NBA TV, will tell "the untold stories behind the 1989-92 Portland Trail Blazers."

The documentary secured interviews from Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, Isaiah Thomas, and more to detail arguably the best three-season stretch in franchise history.

It will be the next episode of the Basketball Stories series on the network that has previously released episodes on Kobe Bryant, the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest, the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest and the 2010 decade and aims to "take fans down memory lane featuring incredible moments, stories and conversations from the greatest to ever play the game."

The documentary will cover the Portland Trail Blazers teams that won the western conference in 1990 and 1992 before losing to the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls respectively. It'll also presumingly cover the 1990 Western Conference Finals defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers that many feel cost the Blazers a second franchise championship.

NBA TV has previously put out critically acclaimed documentaries such as Dream Team, Clutch City, and more.

Trail Blazers documentary featuring the 1989-92 team set to air-- here's the details originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest