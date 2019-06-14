Trail Blazers could make a move, but don't expect Anthony Davis originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Now that the season is over and it looks as if the Golden State Warriors are going to have to make a miracle move not to look like a mediocre team next season, the talk turns to the Western Conference and the most basic of questions:

Who's next?

As the runner-up to Golden State in the playoffs this last season, the Trail Blazers would certainly be a logical choice. And that means there's pressure on Portland to make the Big Move to push it over the top – something that might duplicate what the Raptors did when they acquired Kawhi Leonard.

And the trade that is being tossed around the most, of course, is for New Orleans' Anthony Davis. And I would advise those wishing for the Trail Blazers to pull that one off to slow down and be a little more realistic.

The Blazers would probably be willing to go all-in on Davis but they just don't have the chips to tempt the Pelicans. Or, more correctly, other teams have more to offer.

And let me say first, if you think the Trail Blazer brass hasn't already thought of this and hasn't already engaged in some discussions with New Orleans, you're probably off base. I would assume by now a whole lot of teams have not only knocked on David Griffin's door, but have been rebuffed.

There's a reason the Lakers continue to be the most-talked-about destination for Davis. No, not LeBron -- although that's certainly a factor in Davis wanting to be there. They have the most to offer. Los Angeles could send the Pels two previous No. 2 picks in the draft along with the current No. 4 pick – as well as Kyle Kuzma. The Blazers would be offering high-salaried players who could provide cap room in one more year but I would also assume a team welcoming Zion Williamson doesn't want to think about cap space NEXT year.

It wants talent now.

So if Davis doesn't land in Portland it doesn't mean the team didn't give it a shot. Those guys in the front office know exactly what's out there for them in the West and are more excited about that prospect than you are.

And I do think the Trail Blazers will pull something off – and it will probably prove to be better than you thought it was going to be. That's the way a lot of Neil Olshey's moves have turned out over the last several seasons.

Who could they get? I have no idea. But I certainly didn't know Jusuf Nurkic and a pick could be had for Mason Plumlee – and I had no idea Nurk would prove to be the player he's become. I also didn't expect Rodney Hood and Enes Kantor to show up here for the stretch run last season.

Olshey's plan all along has been to prepare this franchise for the time when the Warriors drop off. The Warriors didn't just drop off, though, they fell down in a heap due to injuries.

But the Blazers are closer to a Western Conference title now than they've been in a long time. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are in their prime and Jusuf Nurkic – when they get him healthy – is a force at both ends of the court.

Portland could still use more three-point shooting and a rim protector until Nurkic heals and to back him up after that.

You can play with one of those online digital trade machines all you want, but I'm not sure you really know which players to plug into it.

So my best advice would be to be patient and see what happens.