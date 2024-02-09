Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups praises Kris Murray: He doesn’t make very many mistakes

Kris Murray has seen sporadic minutes this season with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the 23rd pick earned praise from coach Chauncey Billups for staying ready and playing with confidence.

Murray has made 30 appearances with the Trail Blazers this season, entering play on Thursday. He has played in mop-up duty several times and even had stints in the G League with the Rip City Remix earlier this season in November and December.

The 23-year-old recently had the opportunity to make his first start with the Trail Blazers short-handed. He recorded eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes on Sunday in a 112-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Billups liked how Murray performed in that contest.

Kris is a player who doesn’t make very many mistakes. He does it right all of the time. He’ll have a chase-down block here or an offensive rebound here, he is going to do something to impact the game; it is what you’re always going to get from him. I think his confidence is just starting to pick up. The more he plays, the more confident he becomes.

INSTANT IMPACT.

Kris assist 👀

Kris steal 🖐️

Kris score 😌 pic.twitter.com/SO1E5fG66A — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 5, 2024

Murray is averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds on 38.1% shooting from the field in 12.7 minutes per game with the Trail Blazers. His numbers with the Remix in the G League: 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and one steal.

He was highly touted after three years at Iowa, given his ability to play on both ends of the court. He has displayed those attributes in a limited sample size this season and is looking to continue that effort for this year and beyond.

Above all else, Murray wants to play the right way, as Billups alluded to.

That is something I try to do every single day: Play the right way and just do what (Coach) tells me to do. I don’t want to be someone who Coach has got to ask to do something two or three times. It should only take once or none at all.

The organization is high on his potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone. He has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates thus far and will be looking to carry that momentum throughout the rest of his rookie campaign.

“He is such a consistent person and player,” Matisse Thybulle said. “The way he shows up and does his job. He has an effortless approach and way he moves around the court to where it doesn’t really seem like he is exerting himself. He is constantly one of the first guys down the court, crashing the glass and being able to play on each side of the ball. I think from Day 1 to now, the most impressive thing is just how consistent he has been.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire