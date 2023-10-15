Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups names the standout quality about Toumani Camara

Toumani Camara arrived in Portland less than a month ago, but the 52nd pick has already impressed those around him, including head coach Chauncey Billups.

Camara was included in the three-team trade involving Damian Lillard on Sept. 27 from the Phoenix Suns. The trade was completed just days before the start of training camp, which allowed Camara to get acclimated to a new system.

He seems to be adjusting well.

The 23-year-old tied a preseason-high of 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal on Saturday in a 138-133 loss to the Utah Jazz. He went 4-of-6 from the field and hit three 3-pointers in 24 minutes off the bench.

“There are so many things to love about (him),” Billups said. “The thing that stands out to me is his toughness. He don’t quit on no play. It could be a breakaway layup (or) somebody coming downhill at him at a disadvantage, he don’t care. He is fearless and is a competitor. That’s what I love most about him. … When you put him out there, he is going to play his butt off.”

Camara has had a good showing on offense this preseason for the Trail Blazers. He has emerged as a floor spacer for the Trail Blazers and has had good off-ball movement for easy baskets. On the other end, Camara is showing signs of developing into a rim protector.

Camara is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three preseason games on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He had his longest run off of the bench versus the Jazz, which could be his eventual role for the team.

The Trail Blazers certainly wanted to maximize their return for Lillard and it appears as though Camara could emerge as a regular contributor this season. He is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I just want to play basketball and have fun,” Camara said. “Get on the court and give it my all. I feel like that’s what I do every time. With our team and the way we’re set up, it could be anybody’s day. I’m just trying to go out there, have fun and play basketball.”

The Trail Blazers wrap up the preseason on Monday in Phoenix.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire