Trail Blazers say Carmelo Anthony is questionable to return

Jamie Hudson

As the second half came to an end, the Trail Blazers announced that Carmelo Anthony is questionable to return with a left knee contusion.

Melo played the first nine minutes of the game, logging five points and six rebounds.

At the 8:14 mark of the second quarter, Melo was seen limping after he took a three-pointer from the corner.  

He was not on the court for second half warm-ups.

Anthony is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season with the Trail Blazers .

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

