As the second half came to an end, the Trail Blazers announced that Carmelo Anthony is questionable to return with a left knee contusion.

Melo played the first nine minutes of the game, logging five points and six rebounds.

At the 8:14 mark of the second quarter, Melo was seen limping after he took a three-pointer from the corner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carmelo Anthony has a left knee contusion and is questionable to return. Melo checked out after this play and didn't return for the rest of the half. You can tell he comes up limping on the leg here.



STREAM HERE:https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KE5qUIjzIv



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 21, 2019

He was not on the court for second half warm-ups.

Anthony is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season with the Trail Blazers .

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

Trail Blazers say Carmelo Anthony is questionable to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest