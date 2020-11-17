Rodney Hood opts out of Trail Blazers deal, but don't be alarmed-- here's why originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Rodney Hood opted out of his two-year contract with the Trail Blazers Tuesday and it did not surprise me.

Even coming off an Achilles tendon tear? Yes.

The elongated season last year has worked to his advantage. It pushed the opening of this season back, which allowed Hood more time to rehab and be ready for this season.

By all accounts, he’s ready to go. And he’s coming off a season when he rolled up some very impressive numbers, even though it was a shortened campaign.

Can he get more than the $6.03 million the Trail Blazers were contracted to pay him this season? Maybe. Probably.

Since he opted out, he already knows what his value is on the open market.

And he would probably know what he can earn in a new deal.

The Trail Blazers have a $9.3 million mid-level exception they can use.

But, Trail Blazer fans, don’t discount the idea that the new contract could be with the Trail Blazers.

As for the Blazers trade with the Rockets for Robert Covington, don't connect the two.