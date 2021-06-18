Trai Turner visits Steelers

We haven’t heard much from free agent guard Trai Turner since the Chargers cut him in March, but the Steelers are showing some interest.

The Steelers hosted Turner for a visit today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old Turner went to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019 with the Panthers before he was traded to the Chargers last year.

Turner was a starter when healthy but missed seven games because of injuries in 2020.

