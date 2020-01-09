Trai Turner replaces Brandon Brooks in Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is coming at the end of January and that means it is the time of year for players to be named as replacements for the players originally selected to take part in the festivities in Orlando.

Panthers right guard Trai Turner has been named to the NFC roster. He’ll take the place of Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks. Brooks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 17.

It is the fifth straight year that Turner has been named to the game. He did a lot of blocking for running back Christian McCaffrey on the back’s way to 1,387 rushing yards.

McCaffrey also cleared 1,000 receiving yards and is one of two other Panthers currently scheduled for the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Luke Kuechly was also one of the initial selections.