Trai Turner: I’m not trying to emulate David DeCastro

The Steelers didn’t wait long to sign Trai Turner after releasing right guard David DeCastro in June and the timing of the move made it easy to describe Turner as DeCastro’s replacement in Pittsburgh.

Turner isn’t thrilled with that label. He said on Sunday that he’s just the “next right guard” for the Steelers and isn’t trying to mimic what DeCastro did during his long run with the team.

“I’m not trying to emulate or be somebody else,” Turner said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m not taking place of nobody else. I’m not replacing anything. I’m coming in and setting the tone for who I am and what I do.”

The Steelers have said farewell to four starters on the offensive line, so Turner isn’t alone in trying to chart a new course up front in Pittsburgh this season. The success of those efforts will have much to do with the overall success of the offense in 2021.

