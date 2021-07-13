Trai Turner: I’m feeling like myself after tough 2020

Entering 2020, guard Trai Turner was coming off his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Carolina. But with a need at left tackle, the Panthers sent Turner to the Chargers for Russell Okung.

The trade didn’t really work out well for either club. Okung started just seven games for Carolina while dealing with injuries throughout the year. A groin injury limited Turner to just nine contests for Los Angeles.

While Okung was in the last year of his contract and was not re-signed, the Chargers released Turner in March.

The right guard has since signed with the Steelers. He said during a Tuesday interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he’s expecting to get back to form in 2021.

“I’m feeling like myself,” Turner said. “I’m excited about the season. I’m ecstatic to get to Pittsburgh and just get to work. I just can’t wait, man. Last season was tough. It was different. It was one of those things where, you know, it was a lot of things that happened that I couldn’t control. But hey, it’s a new year, new beginning with a new team and I’m excited about it.”

Pittsburgh signed Turner in late June after releasing longtime starter David DeCastro. DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation due to a chronic ankle issue.

