Trai Turner injury could force Daryl Williams move

Panthers left tackle Daryl Williams has struggled this year, to the point they rotated rookie Greg Little there against the Cardinals.

Now, an injury at another position may make that rotation a moot point.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner was held out of practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, and they had Williams there in practice.

“I’m just a right dominant guy, so being on the right side in general is just easier for me,” Williams said.

Williams was an All-Pro selection at right tackle in 2017 before a knee injury wrecked his 2018 season (which happened to be a contract year). The Panthers brought him back this year on a one-year deal, but they wanted to keep Taylor Moton at right tackle.

With Williams looking a bit uncomfortable outside, a move inside might be better for him anyway (though they stuck with journeyman Greg Van Roten at left guard rather than try Williams there in camp).