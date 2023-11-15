‘Tragic milestone’ hit as 1,000 attacks against doctors and hospitals recorded in Myanmar

The military has detained some healthcare workers, accusing them of treating sick and wounded rebels - HANDOUT/Free Burma Rangers/AFP via Getty Images

More than 1,000 attacks have been launched against hospitals and health workers in Myanmar over the past two years as the nation’s protracted conflict deepens, a new report shows.

In total, 97 healthcare workers have been killed, 117 injured and 880 arrested since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021, according to the latest research from Insecurity Insight, which tracks incidents involving the health system in conflict zones.

“The milestone in Myanmar is tragic … and has devastating consequences,” said Christina Wille, director of Insecurity Insight. “This is violence against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and we’re very concerned about the impact on access to healthcare.”

The report said that many of the healthcare workers detained by the military were accused of treating rebels or taking part in the civil disobedience movement, which saw doctors and nurses resign from government-run hospitals in the aftermath of the coup.

A civil disobedience movement saw doctors and nurses resign from government-run hospitals in the aftermath of the coup - Stringer/File Photo/REUTERS

Violence against Myanmar’s health sector appears to be intensifying – 320 attacks were recorded in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to 271 in total last year.

“There’s been a shift in the nature and form of violence against the health sector,” said Ms Wille. “In the immediate aftermath of the coup, the violence was very much directed at individual health workers who were arrested.

“What we’ve seen increasingly … [is] the use of airstrikes against health facilities – and of drones, as well, to deliver homemade explosives. Attacks have escalated because of the way war material is now being used against health facilities.”

‘Using health as a weapon’

These attacks have been perpetrated by both the military regime and local resistance groups in the complicated conflict, but Insight Insecurity data linked at least 800 of the 1,087 incidents to the junta or police.

The organisation said it could not confirm whether attacks were targeted, but some on the ground said it feels like a coordinated attempt to undermine resilience.

“I believe [the military] are using health as a weapon,” one doctor from the Medical Family Mandalay – a group of health workers now scattered across the country after opposing the junta in the civil disobedience movement – told the Telegraph.

“They are using health and communicable diseases, such as malaria, as a weapon, by curtailing access outside government-controlled hospitals,” the individual said, asking not to be named due to security concerns. “At checkpoints they say you can carry guns but not mosquito nets.”

The aftermath of a hospital air strike in Sagaing. Medics say health facilities in the region ‘are no longer safe or secure’

The Insecurity Insight report added that Sagaing – a region in northwest Myanmar which has seen some of the fiercest clashes, and where few international humanitarian operators can access – has been hardest hit, with at least 215 incidents reported.

A doctor operating in the region, who also asked to remain anonymous due to security concerns, told the Telegraph that “health facilities here are no longer safe or secure”. The individual sent photos from three separate incidents in April, July and September, which showed health facilities damaged or completely destroyed.

“Health workers have to risk their lives just to provide a healthcare service,” the doctor said. “Attacks are one of the difficulties we encounter that is making it very hard for healthcare providers in rural areas.”

In the region, people struggle to reach the health facilities and mobile clinics that are still operating because routes are often unsafe, they added. It is also increasingly difficult for health workers to secure the medicines, vaccines and supplies needed to help people, contributing to the spread of infectious diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

“I would say the health system here has collapsed,” the doctor said. “We’re reviving it as much as we can … but it is not a good situation.”

‘Vaccines a precious treasure’

Access to healthcare varies considerably across the country, which is home to more than 50 million people. A patchwork of services led by the Ministry of Health are running in government-controlled territory, while health organisations are working in opposition-held areas. But access is most precarious in the regions with active fighting.

In Shan state, one doctor said it has not yet “totally collapsed, but it is gasping – there is maybe 20 per cent of the previous capacity left”.

They described vaccines as “like a precious treasure” as availability is so constrained, while supplies of medicines to combat diseases including HIV, tuberculosis and diabetes are also precarious – and prices have jumped considerably amid the shortages.

“We work as hard as we can with what we have, but sometimes a patient needs specific drugs,” the doctor, part of the Medical Family Mandalay, said. “It’s like watching a boat sink in slow motion, and there’s nothing you can do about it. These should be preventable deaths.”

Shan state is one of several places where fighting has escalated in recent weeks, after a coalition of armed ethnic forces and newer anti-coup groups launched a major offensive, which has been described as the “most significant challenge” the military regime has so far faced. Fronts have since been launched in Kayah, Rakhine and Chin states.

There are concerns that the upsurge of fighting, which has triggered huge displacement, will not only further disrupt limited health services but also provide “all the ingredients” for outbreaks of infectious diseases, including water-borne illnesses.

According to Insight Insecurity, healthcare workers and facilities will continue to be collateral damage in conflicts across the globe until those who commit atrocities are held accountable and international humanitarian law upheld.

“The indiscriminate use of force … causes huge harm to civilians and health infrastructure,” said Ms Wille. “We should use this milestone [in Myanmar] as an inflection point, to help galvanise action to end these devastating attacks and to support communities to mitigate the impact of this violence on access to healthcare.”

