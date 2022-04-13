The tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss the shocking death of the Steelers quarterback. They share their memories of the talented former first round pick. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Eric, first and foremost, I think we got to get into obviously the tragic events of last week. We haven't had a chance to talk about it on the podcast. Dwayne Haskins, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away tragically in Florida in an automobile accident. He was hit by a truck. And it's been sort of an interesting path out of Dwayne's passing. Not only a look into media and maybe how we focus on athletes a little bit, but also I think we've gotten to know a lot about Dwayne Haskins that maybe those of us who didn't cover him with regularity got to know a little bit more about him as a person.

And I think it's important that we talk about Dwayne on this show because you know Terez, may he rest in peace. Terez and I, we debated Dwayne quite a bit his first couple of years in the league and sort of as things unfolded in Washington. And then him eventually being let go by that franchise. But I just wanted to ask you, first and foremost, in your process the work that you've done, any thoughts that you might have on Dwayne? And I guess to me what was really interesting is just sort of coming to understand how much his demeanor and his personality-- you know he had a far more infectious kind of joy about him that clearly touched a lot of people. I mean, the outpouring of the individuals who are close to him has been really something to behold the last couple of days.

ERIC EDHOLM: Yeah, former teammates from high school I've seen, from Ohio State, guys he played against in college, and then obviously teammates with Washington and Pittsburgh the last couple of years in the NFL. I remember my first time hearing him speak it was I believe, right after he'd won the starting quarterback job at Ohio State. I'm here in Midwest Big Ten Network country and he was being interviewed by the Big Ten Network.

And that personality you talked about, that was the first time I'd seen him. It was a kid that seemed like he really was sort of bursting with life a little bit. A little bit of a prankster, a little bit of a jokester. But also serious when they got down to football and asked them his goals. I mean, you know even at Ohio State I thought, boy, this kid is setting the bar high for himself. With all the talent there even with the great coaching staff that was there. I thought he might be biting off a little more than he could chew.

OK, 50 touchdowns later. One of the best statistical college seasons of all time. He hadn't bit off more than he could chew. It was just a little snapshot of where he was as he was starting his journey as a starting quarterback. And it was also interesting hearing of the scouting takes on him. People weren't sure what to do with him. There was one famous course media member thought he was a scrambling quarterback. He was not. Most certainly a pocket quarterback in an era where the dual threat quarterbacks are more accepted.

But I think he liked being a little bit unorthodox, his throwing motion and just his style of play. And he was tough. And he wasn't super athletic, but he can move around when he had to. And all the questions that came up. Hey, you've only started 13, 14 games, whatever. And he just said, I have that much more to learn.

And I felt like he had a real good approach through the whole thing. Ultimately where you land as a quarterback is so important, I think fit in the NFL draft.

ERIC EDHOLM: It felt like wow, maybe this was just the lucky stroke that Washington needed. This has been a star crossed franchise as we've talked about how many times on this pod and elsewhere. But you know he fell to them and you thought, maybe this is just like the miracle matchmaking here. It didn't work out that way, but you did feel like this is somebody who Mike Tomlin still believed in and thought could fill a valuable role in the team. And just to have him pass as young as he did was tragic, shocking. There's no other word for it. And it just surprised the heck out of all of us. And yeah, it's terrible.