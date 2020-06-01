Racing left ‘deeply saddened’ as big return from lockdown is marred by death

James Sullivan riding Zodiakos (R, orange) win The Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle Racecourse on June 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne - Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The smooth running of social distancing measures and health protocols on racing’s first day back after a 76-day absence at Newcastle was overshadowed by an on-course drama when December Second clipped heels, fell and brought down Financial Conduct in the mile and a half handicap.

Both jockeys, PJ McDonald and Jim Crowley walked away from their falls but, after sustaining a spinal injury, December Second was put down after being assessed by vets on course.

One of the safety measures introduced to lessen the chances of racing accidents were 12-horse fields but they were racing tightly when the incident occurred in the later stages of the race.

“We are deeply saddened about December Second this afternoon,” said a BHA spokesperson. “No one will be more affected by this than trainer Phil Kirby, the owners and stable staff who provided the horse with first-class care throughout his life.

“Equine welfare has been an important consideration in planning our return but it is impossible to remove risk altogether. On average a horse falls once in every 1,000 runners on the Flat. Statistics show they are more likely to suffer injury at home in a field than on a flat racecourse. “

Two winners from the day, Frankly Darling and Art Power, we are sure to hear more about at a higher level through the summer but it was Zodiakos, a seven-year-old gelding, who had his day in the sun.

He went to Newcastle having run 49 times and won seven of them at, it is fair to say, the grass-roots end of racing. But it is his 50th run and eighth win for which he will be remembered after he stuck his long neck out gamely to beat his better-fancied stable companion Al Ozzdi narrowly in the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap.

Racing's return: The professionals' view

Answer to a pub quiz question he may now be but Roger Fell’s horse’s hard fought victory signalled the firing up of one industry’s engines and the resumption of racing in Britain 76 days after the last race had been run.

On a normal summer Monday at the start of a week which would normally have climaxed with the Derby at Epsom, Zodiakos’s win in an all-weather race would have gone unremarked. However the race marked the moment that the wheels on sport’s wagon began turning, albeit slowly, again.

After weeks and months working on social-distancing protocols and health-checking procedures, that aspect of racing’s first day back which was so under the microscope was not totally blemish free, namely an IT problem, but it was soon rectified.

Apart from the incident in the mile and a half handicap the other on course drama took place behind the stalls. With stalls handlers restricted to two to push a horse in, two horses were withdrawn who might normally have gone in with four men behind them.

Otherwise the new biosecurity measures received an almost universal thumbs up from attendees most of whom were just glad to be back on a racecourse and earning a living again.

Martin Cruddace, CEO of the ARC stable of 16 racecourses which include Newcastle, said a mixture of excitement and nerves had meant that he only slept two hours on Sunday night.

“There’s a pressure but it’s also a privilege to be the first sport back,” he said. “I’m acutely aware the eyes of sport and the industry are on us but we’ve planned immaculately. I got very excited just seeing a horse getting off a lorry this morning.”

He added: “Success for me will be that we just start talking about racing again, who has won, the Guineas, the old handicapper which has found fresh legs.”

Cruddace said it would take racing a while to recover. “I hope we take this year and put in a box of ‘we got through it.’ The sports is losing tens of millions in lost attendance revenues. It will take at least until the end of next year for racecourses to recover. There will be a reshaping of the industry and I’m not sure how that will play out but you have to wonder if some racecourses are able to have a future. I hope there are no casualties but I fear for some.”

Led home by an old handicapper finding fresh legs, Kodiakos, this was, at least, a start albeit with some unwanted, unscripted drama.