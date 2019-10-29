Tragedy strikes Knicks with deaths of Reggie Bullock's sister, Dennis Smith Jr.'s stepmother

Dennis Smith Jr. of the Knicks lost his stepmother just two days before his teammate Reggie Bullock lost his sister. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks family has sustained several tragedies in the last few days. According to the New York Post, Dennis Smith Jr.’s stepmother died suddenly on Sunday. On Tuesday, just two days later, it was reported that Reggie Bullock’s sister had also died.

The team Twitter account sent condolences to Smith and Bullock from Knicks president Steve Mills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On behalf of Knicks President, Steve Mills: Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Reggie Bullock & Dennis Smith Jr’s close family members. At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them & their families. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 29, 2019

The Post reported that Smith, 21, had been raised by his stepmother after his biological mother left his family shortly after he was born. Smith missed Monday’s game, and Knicks coach David Fizdale told the Post on Tuesday that Smith would be away from the team indefinitely.

“We’re leaving that up to him right now. He’s got to take care of his family. Obviously we want to get him back as soon as he can. But when you lose somebody like, you’ve got to take care of his family first. Dennis is back home with his family now. Thoughts and prayers are with him right now. We’re going to miss him.”

Bullock, 28, is currently rehabbing from back surgery he had in July, so is not in danger of missing any time due to the death of his sister. Bullock lost another family member in 2014, his transgender sister Mia, when she was stabbed to death in Baltimore. The murder remains unsolved, but inspired Bullock to become active in the LGBTQ+ community.

More from Yahoo Sports: