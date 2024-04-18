Traffic impacts planned for UT’s Orange-White game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn football fans will flock to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday to kick off the University of Texas at Austin’s annual orange and white game.

The free event gives fans a sneak preview of the team before the Longhorns’ 2024 season opener against Colorado State University on Aug. 31. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Traffic closures are planned in the immediate campus area from 1-4 p.m., with delays expected. Here’s a breakdown of all the full and partial road closures planned.

Those seeking alternative traffic routes can use Guadalupe Street for northbound and southbound traffic, as well as 15th Street for east and west travel.

More details on the game are available online.

