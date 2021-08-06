Traffic Data July 2021
The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in July 2021 compared to 2020.
The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers on international and domestic flights in July was around 219,400. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 195,200 compared to 73,400 in July 2020 and 72,000 in June 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 116,700, compared to around 58,350 in July 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 27,700 compared to 13,400 in July 2020. Via passengers were around 50,900, which is the highest number since February 2020. The load factor was 70.4% compared to 53.6% in June 2021 and 70.5% in July 2020. As in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor in July.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 24,200, an increase of around 2,000 passengers compared to June 2021, and by 9,600 compared to July in 2020.
The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 133% compared to July 2020. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 18% from July 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first seven months of 2021.
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL
JUL 21
JUL 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
219.418
87.935
150%
440.534
734.807
-40%
Load Factor
70,4%
70,5%
-0,1 ppt
57,5%
69,7%
-12,2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
905.964
242.439
274%
1.819.513
2.705.908
-33%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
638.070
171.021
273%
1.045.328
1.884.779
-45%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
JUL 21
JUL 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
195.224
73.355
166%
322.583
656.604
-51%
Load Factor
70,4%
70,4%
0,0 ppt
57,1%
69,6%
-12,5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
896,5
236,7
279%
1.769,4
2.673,7
-34%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
630,8
166,7
279%
1.011,0
1.862,0
-46%
Stage length (KM)
3.244
2.311
40%
3.077
2.853
8%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
81,0%
95,0%
-14,0 ppt
87,0%
83,0%
4,0 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
JUL 21
JUL 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
24.194
14.580
66%
117.951
78.203
51%
Load Factor
76,5%
76,5%
0,0 ppt
68,5%
70,7%
-2,2 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
9,5
5,7
66%
50,1
32,2
55%
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS
JUL 21
JUL 20
CHG (%)
YTD 21
YTD 20
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter
1.261
541
133%
7.980
11.069
-28%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
10.736
9.082
18%
78.588
66.177
19%
