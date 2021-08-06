Traffic Data July 2021

The number of Icelandair international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in July 2021 compared to 2020.

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers on international and domestic flights in July was around 219,400. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 195,200 compared to 73,400 in July 2020 and 72,000 in June 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 116,700, compared to around 58,350 in July 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 27,700 compared to 13,400 in July 2020. Via passengers were around 50,900, which is the highest number since February 2020. The load factor was 70.4% compared to 53.6% in June 2021 and 70.5% in July 2020. As in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor in July.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 24,200, an increase of around 2,000 passengers compared to June 2021, and by 9,600 compared to July in 2020.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 133% compared to July 2020. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 18% from July 2020 and has increased by 19% year-on-year during the first seven months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL

JUL 21

JUL 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

219.418

87.935

150%

440.534

734.807

-40%

Load Factor

70,4%

70,5%

-0,1 ppt

57,5%

69,7%

-12,2 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

905.964

242.439

274%

1.819.513

2.705.908

-33%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

638.070

171.021

273%

1.045.328

1.884.779

-45%

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

JUL 21

JUL 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

195.224

73.355

166%

322.583

656.604

-51%

Load Factor

70,4%

70,4%

0,0 ppt

57,1%

69,6%

-12,5 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

896,5

236,7

279%

1.769,4

2.673,7

-34%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

630,8

166,7

279%

1.011,0

1.862,0

-46%

Stage length (KM)

3.244

2.311

40%

3.077

2.853

8%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

81,0%

95,0%

-14,0 ppt

87,0%

83,0%

4,0 ppt

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

JUL 21

JUL 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

24.194

14.580

66%

117.951

78.203

51%

Load Factor

76,5%

76,5%

0,0 ppt

68,5%

70,7%

-2,2 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

9,5

5,7

66%

50,1

32,2

55%

CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS

JUL 21

JUL 20

CHG (%)

YTD 21

YTD 20

CHG (%)

Sold Block Hours - Charter

1.261

541

133%

7.980

11.069

-28%

Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)

10.736

9.082

18%

78.588

66.177

19%


