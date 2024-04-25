TRAFFIC ALERT: Road at West Point Dam and Heard Park to close for triathlon

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — Anyone traveling through West Point on Sunday may want to be aware of some closures that morning.

The road across West Point Dam as well as R. Shaefer Heard Park will be closed to vehicle traffic for the annual West Point Lake Triathlon.

The event is set to start at 7:30 a.m. and run until about 12:30 p.m. Heard Park visitors must leave the park by 9 p.m. on Saturday in preparation for the event.

Boat launching ramps will be closed a bit longer — Friday night through Sunday and re-opening after the triathlon is through.

Event attendees are asked to be at the park by 7 a.m. that Sunday. Spectators vehicle won’t be allowed in later than 7 a.m.

The event by Georgia Multisports Productions includes swimming, biking and running.

To find out more, you can call the West Point Project Management Office at (706) 645-2937.

