Traeshon Holden relishing opportunity to step up as Oregon Ducks’ WR1

A year ago, the Oregon Ducks saw one of the best years in school history when it came to production from the wide receiver position. Numerous records fell throughout the year, and it now leaves the two most responsible parties — Bo Nix and Troy Franklin — with positive outlooks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With those departures comes a production void, where Dan Lanning and the Ducks now have to find which players are going to step up and provide the success that has become the standard in Eugene.

Traeshon Holden would like to throw his name in the ring as a top candidate.

“With Troy being gone, it’s just the next person. I feel like I’m the next person,” Holden said on Saturday after practice. “So I just got to show everybody what I can do.”

During his first season at Oregon after transferring from Alabama, Holden was a solid option in the passing game, hauling in 37 catches for 452 yards and six touchdowns. Holden really came on late in the season, combining for six catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 title game and the Fiesta Bowl.

Going into his second year with the Ducks, Holden feels much more comfortable and confident in the system, and it’s allowed him to take a step forward in his development on the field.

“It’s just route details,” wide receiver coach Junior Adams said of Holden. “He’s worked on that a lot this offseason, even over spring break. He’s worked on it. He’s playing good ball. He’s catching a lot of balls with his hands now and not body-catching it. He’s coming out with a good attitude every day.”

After watching Franklin have a career year in Oregon’s offense, and now be projected as a first or second-round pick in the NFL draft, there is an added sense of motivation for pass-catchers on Oregon’s roster. Holden said on Saturday that he obviously aspires to be in a similar spot that Franklin is in a year from now, but in the meantime, he’s just focusing on controlling what he can and improving each day.

“My personal goal is just to continue to be the best I can be and obviously show the whole world what I know I can do,” Holden said. “Each week, each day, just coming out going to work like this. My goal is just to show the world who I am.”

