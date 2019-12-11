Trae Young waved “game over,” after Heat comeback win Jimmy Butler mocked him

yIn the NBA, a minute can be an eternity.

Trae Young didn’t think so, he thought Atlanta was going to get the upset after his assist to Alex Len for a dunk put the Hawks up 6 with less than a minute to go in the game.

Trae Young yelled "It's over!" to the Heat crowd after the Hawks went up 6 with 1 minute left …The Heat ended up winning by 14. pic.twitter.com/0JlpCpC72Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2019





Did we mention a minute can be an eternity in the NBA? Miami came back and a Jimmy Butler three sent the game to overtime. Butler finished the game with a triple-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists.