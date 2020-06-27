Trae Young switches agencies, jumps to Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

In recent weeks, NBA player agent Omar Wilkes left the agency he was with, Octagon, to become the head of basketball operations at Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports (freeing up Paul to focus on other CEO duties).

Wilkes was the agent of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. In what was a surprise to around zero people in the NBA, Young followed Wilkes to Klutch Sports.





After next season, in the off-season of 2021 (whenever that happens), Young will be a lock for a max rookie contract extension from Atlanta. Which he will sign. The only question is whether he will be eligible for a “Rose rule” extension (will he make an All-NBA team next season, or get named MVP so that he can make up to 30% of the team’s salary cap, rather than 25%). The contract is a lock. The work for an agency with Young is building up his brand and bringing in endorsement deals.

Young, in only his second season, has become one of the league’s “must watch” players averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists. What holds him back from All-NBA level honors right now is his defense (which is terrible), and even with that he’s in the conversation. The Hawks traded for Clint Capela to be Young’s pick-and-roll partner and provide some rim protection (as Capela did for James Harden). There are also rumblings of a coaching change coming down the line in Atlanta with Lloyd Pierce, but after this abrupt end to the season everything is up in the air.

