Trae Young sums up mood of a lot of NBA players: “Bored”

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Like a lot of people, NBA players are now stuck at home without much to do.

Traditionally, this time of year the combination of games, practices, travel, and treatment keeps players busy. Now, they are stuck at home as part of the nation’s social distancing efforts, and Trae Young summed up the mood of players well.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


Tacko Fall is bored too, but that has led to the best social media post of the last 48 hours.


LeBron James is looking for drinking partners, and other players are finding ways to pass the time.






Everyone just wants the games to start up again, and to get back to talking a little trash.


Trae Young sums up mood of a lot of NBA players: “Bored” originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next