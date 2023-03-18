Trae Young shouts out ‘big bro’ Steph Curry after Warriors' loss

Trae shouts out ‘big bro’ Steph after Dubs' loss to Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After beating the Warriors at home, Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young gave credit where credit was due. And on Friday night, it was a few feet away from him.

Young led his team with a 25-point, 12-assist double-double, adding six rebounds in the 127-119 win at State Farm Arena, but he made sure to tip his hat to the other star guard in the building, Steph Curry, during his on-court postgame interview.

“He’s been like my big bro since I got in the league and even before that,” Young said. “He’s always giving me advice and I just appreciate him.

“He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over, so it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him give me advice so I love it.”

Curry had a game-high 31 points in the Warriors’ 10th consecutive road loss, along with six rebounds and five assists.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP and 3-point god had an off shooting night from behind the arc, shooting 4 of 13 from deep.

Still, Young knows what Curry has brought and continues to bring to the game of basketball -- and appreciates how that has directly impacted him.

The two have maintained a special relationship for years now and have even worked out in the offseason together. Young also has been compared to Curry since entering the league in the 2018-19 season.

While it's clear that Young has taken good notes, at the end of the day, the teacher is the teacher and the student is the student. Thankfully, the respect continues to be reciprocated.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast