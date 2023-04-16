Trae Young sets unflattering playoff record in Game 1 loss to Celtics

This stat underscores Trae Young's ongoing playoff struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks will need much more out of their star Trae Young to have any chance of upsetting the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Young was limited to a modest 16 points in Game 1 Saturday at TD Garden. The 24-year-old guard shot just 5-for-18 from the floor with only one made 3-pointer on five attempts. Shutting him down was key to Boston's 112-99 victory.

Young is looking to snap out of a playoff slump that dates back to last year's first-round series vs. the Miami Heat. Over his last seven postseason games, he's 8-for-49 from beyond the arc. That is the most attempts with the fewest makes in a seven-game span in playoff history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He was far from the only Hawks player to struggle offensively on Saturday, however. Atlanta shot 5-for-29 from deep as a team and 38.8 percent from the floor. The C's led by as many as 32 points before the Hawks cut the deficit to 12 in the fourth quarter.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown expects more out of Young and the Hawks in Game 2.

"We expect to get their best shot next game. Can't take a team for granted," Brown said after Boston's win. "I expect for them the next game to be a little bit more prepared, so we've got to be a little more prepared as well."

Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. You can catch the action right here on NBC Sports Boston, starting with Celtics Pregame Live at 6 p.m.