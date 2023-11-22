Trae Young sets up the nice finish

Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
Business remains good for the NFL.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Sunday's results in Week 11.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.