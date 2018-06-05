Trae Young says he'll only be working out for four teams...and one is the Bulls

Trae Young told the NY Post he will only work out privately for four teams. One of those teams will be the Bulls.

You'll want to take a seat for this, Michael Porter Jr. fans.

Trae Young told Marc Berman of the New York Post that he will only work out for four teams during the pre-draft process, and that one of those teams will be the Bulls.

Trae Young said he'll work out for just four teams - Knicks, Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago. Could add more but unlikely. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 5, 2018

This meshes with what Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill reported last week, that the Bulls love Young and would consider taking him even though they dealt for Kris Dunn a year ago.

The Knicks could certainly use Young's potential and he'd be a perfect fit with Kristaps Porzingis. New York holds the ninth pick in the draft.

Orlando picks one spot ahead of the Bulls, at No. 6, and has a clear need at point guard after dealing Elfrid Payton to the Suns at February's trade deadline.

The Hawks are an interesting workout for Young. They hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and also have the 19th pick (via Minnesota) and 30th pick (via Houston). Taking Young with the No. 3 pick seems too early, and he obviously won't be there at 19 or 30. Trading up (or down) could be in the cards for Atlanta, a team that needs an influx of talent at every position.

All these could be smokescreens, too. Though the fact that Young has chosen to work out for just those four teams says a lot.