In light of the coronavirus outbreak putting all American sports on an indefinite pause, hot takes have become the topic du jour for fans relegated to their homes.

While joining "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was pressed on the many comparisons the young point guard draws to Warriors star Steph Curry.

On the subject of taking over Curry's title as the NBA's most feared shooter, Young doesn't think it will be long before he overtakes Steph.

Trae Young says he'll pass Steph Curry as the best shooter in the NBA in a year. pic.twitter.com/qq1b1SYECB — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 5, 2020

[RELATED: Watch Steph make someone's day by joining their IG Live]

It's hard to take any stock in this statement given how much Shaq pressed the 21-year-old to answer.

But Young's talent is unmistakable, and there's a chance we'll see Young resetting the record books one day the way Curry has throughout his 11 years in the NBA.

A year though? I'd imagine Curry and his teammates would disagree with that timeline.

Trae Young says he'll catch Steph Curry as NBA's best shooter in 1 year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area