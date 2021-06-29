Trae Young reportedly out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with bone bruise

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has reportedly been ruled out for Tuesday's Eastern Conference finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a bone bruise in his right foot.

"A severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible" for Young to play, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Young injured his foot late in Milwaukee's Game 3 win in Atlanta on Sunday. The Hawks guard sustained the injury when he took a step back out of bounds onto the foot of referee Sean Wright.

Trae Young heads to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury



He rolled his ankle and left the game briefly for medical attention in the locker room. Trainers wrapped his ankle, and he returned to the game, but wasn't his normal aggressive self while scoring just three of his 35 points after returning from the locker room.

He said after the game that the injury was "hurting" and "frustrating" and limited his "blow-by speed" on the court.

"Really just my blow-by speed," Young told reporters. "That's a big part of my game is my ability to blow by anybody. When you're on the left side and you're trying to blow by, you've got to use your right foot."

Trae Young was a game-time decision after suffering the bone bruise in Game 3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

An MRI on Monday revealed the bone bruise, and Young was considered a game-time decision until shortly before Game 4's tip. He didn't take the floor for warmups with the Hawks, according to TNT's Stephanie Ready.

The Bucks enter Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

