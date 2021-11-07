Trae Young on referees: ‘It’s personal with some of these guys’

Chris Kirschner: I asked Trae Young why he picked up a technical foul with the Hawks up 2 late in the game. “Dre was getting hounded by CP in the post. I asked him, ‘You didn’t see that? You didn’t see that?’ He gave me a tech. I guess it’s personal with some of these guys.”

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

It Won’t Rain Forever🌧

Keep Pushin😤💯 pic.twitter.com/m4zrncO2CC – 1:40 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

I asked Trae Young if he agreed with Nate McMillan’s point, on the team getting distracted by officiating in the 4Q.

“I think a couple of possessions down the stretch we could have done better at and I think we’ll get better at. I don’t think it’s just the refs.” pic.twitter.com/dhn3ubkK79 – 1:18 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

I asked Trae Young why he picked up a technical foul with the Hawks up 2 late in the game.

“Dre was getting hounded by CP in the post. I asked him, ‘You didn’t see that? You didn’t see that?’ He gave me a tech. I guess it’s personal with some of these guys.” – 12:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Trae Young miss.

Jae Crowder bucket.

#Suns up 3 with 19.3 seconds left.

OT? pic.twitter.com/ZFmA7T5nrb – 12:20 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

What planet is Trae Young on defensively here? pic.twitter.com/VVjuV6Fnhq – 12:18 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tech on Trae Young.

Booker misses technical FT.

#Suns down 113-111 with 3:02 left. – 12:09 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I’m not sure Devin Booker and Frank Kaminsky can guard the Trae Young/John Collins PnR. Suns going all offense with Kaminsky and Shamet in this closing group hoping to outscore the Hawks. – 12:06 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowd getting a little restless.

Whistle going other way.

Trae Young doing shimmy after hitting 3s.

#Suns down 98-86 to end 3rd quarter. Hawks 7-of-12 on 3s in the 3rd quarter.

Booker 32. Kaminsky 14 (zero points in 3rd).

Trae Young 27 (14 in quarter). – 11:46 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young has taken over for the Hawks in the third quarter. 14 points and 6 assists in the quarter.

He’s up to 27 points, 11 assists on 9/16 shooting and 4/6 from 3.

Hawks up 98-86 over the Suns – 11:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

That’s a pretty bad flop from Trae Young there. Crowd not happy with that one – 11:42 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Suns 59, Hawks 58

Trae Young: 12 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 3 reb

John Collins: 13 pts, 4 reb

Kevin Huerter: 7 pts, 3 reb

Cam Reddish: 6 pts, 2 reb – 11:05 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Another starters/bench lineup right now for the Hawks: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari. – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gallinari sized up the shot on the dribble and made a halfcourt 3 off glass.

#Hawks 26, #Suns 25 at end of 1st quarter. ATL 1-of-5 from 3 before that halfcourt heave at buzzer.

#Suns 3-of-14 from 3. Devin Booker 9. Trae Young 7. – 10:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

JaVale McGee coming back in the game for Phoenix.

Right now we’ve got starters/bench combo Hawks lineup of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng. – 10:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges picking Trae Young up near full court. It’s not just about him guarding Young.

It’s about Devin Booker or Chris Paul don’t have to guard Young because of Bridges.

Yes, there are switches, but the initial defense starts with Bridges. #Suns up 13-9. – 10:21 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters:

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Suns starters:

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

JaVale McGee – 9:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan addressed Trae Young’s point about the Hawks needing to keep up the intensity in the regular season:

“I think you have to continue to be hungry even though you had success last year, and you can’t come in here fat and full.” pic.twitter.com/PfqauToin5 – 3:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After the loss to Utah, Trae Young said he wanted to be more aggressive.

At shootaround in Phoenix this morning, he expanded on that, saying that means he wants to play faster (Hawks are No. 22 in pace at 99.22).

“… I think the faster we play, the better we can be.” pic.twitter.com/br02o6N9tz – 2:52 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:05 PM

