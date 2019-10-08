Trae Young roasts JJ Redick with beautiful nutmeg in preseason opener

JJ Redick signed with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer in hopes of extending his record playoff streak to 14 seasons, which is a real shame.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young effectively ended his tenure with the Pellies before it could truly begin with a beautiful nutmeg in the second quarter of a preseason game on Monday.

For the uninitiated, a nutmeg is the colloquial term for dribbling or passing a ball through an opponent’s legs. Redick didn’t see the move coming at all and could only swat at the air as Young breezed past him for an easy lay-up.

Not all was embarrassing for Redick and the Pelicans, though. Zion Williamson was thoroughly impressive in his preseason debut with a pair of thunderous dunks and strong overall performance.

Redick is only the latest Trae Young nutmeg victim

Sure, getting nutmegged feels embarrassing, but Redick is far from the first player fall victim at Young’s hands.

For one thing, Young nutmegged Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton within minutes of each other at the Rising Stars Challenge in February. From nutmegging LeBron James and Joel Embiid to JaVale McGee and Ivan Rabb, Young may have the best passing skills in the league and takes no prisoners.

Trae Young knows just how talented he is, and fans are lucky he wants to show it off. As he told Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill in March: “You can say what you want to about size, but when you're the most dangerous person on the court, it doesn’t matter.”

Hawks point guard Trae Young unleashed a vicious nutmeg on JJ Redick in a preseason game Monday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

