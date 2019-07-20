Trae Young, Montrezl Harrell face off and dominate in Drew League

Trae Young and Montrezl Harrell showed up to the Drew League on Saturday and balled out, putting on a show. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Imagine being so good at basketball that on a random Saturday, you just decide to show up at the local high school gym and dominate everybody there.

That’s what the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell did on Saturday in the Drew League in South Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Young dropped 31 points and 12 assists for BB4L against Harrell and Public Enemy. Harrell finished with 46 points.

Harrell’s team won, 102-95.

Young schooled defenders throughout the game with dribbling moves, clever passes and, of course, unlimited range.

Trae Young got extremely busy at The Drew ❄️



(via @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/flsjBcLZ5u — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 20, 2019

Harrell matched Young with his physical style of play down low. But he also dropped a few 3-pointers, and it seems like the Clippers’ big man has added a deep ball to his game.

Harrell has been playing in the Drew League the last few weeks, while Young made his season debut.

Story continues

Both have high hopes for the upcoming season. Harrell, 25, will help anchor a Clippers team suddenly loaded with talent. He averaged 16.6 points per game last season, and playing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should only give him more open dunks and putbacks.

Young, just 20, finished behind the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year, but had a promising first NBA season for the Hawks.

It looks like neither Young nor Harrell is content with lounging around on the couch before training ramps back up for next season. Must feel great to just casually drop by the gym on a Saturday, put on some basketball moves and go viral.

More from Yahoo Sports: