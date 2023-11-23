Trae Young and Mikal Bridges’ epic overtime battle ends with Hawks win over Nets

On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Nets’ Mikal Bridges and the Hawks’ Trae Young both feasted in an instant classic, back-and-forth overtime battle.

In the end, Young emerged as the holiday hero.

The 6-1 Young’s stepback jumper over 6-10 Nets center Nic Claxton with 18 seconds remaining in the extra period proved to be the game-winner in the Hawks’ 147-145 victory in Atlanta.

Young’s 19-foot jumper put the Hawks up, 144-143, marking the biggest basket in a 43-point explosion by the two-time All-Star. Young and Bridges, who erupted for 45 points, traded buckets throughout overtime, including during a four-possession stretch in which one of them scored every time down the floor.

Bridges finished with 11 points in overtime, but Young scored 14, accounting for all but two of Atlanta’s points after regulation.

Both teams had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Cam Johnson put the Nets ahead, 131-130, with 3.1 seconds remaining in regulation when he tipped in a missed lay-up by Bridges.

Young then responded by drawing a foul on Spencer Dinwiddie, giving him a chance to clinch the game with two free throws. But Young, an 89.7% free-throw shooter, missed the first before making the second to tie the score, 131-131. Atlanta began the game 20-for-20 from the free-throw line before Young’s miss.

Bridges also scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. He led a balanced Brooklyn attack in which four starters finished with more than 20 points. Dinwiddie scored 26, while Claxton added a season-best 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Johnson, who missed seven games with a calf strain, scored a season-high 23 points and made a season-best five three-pointers. He appeared to suffer a leg injury at the end of regulation, however, and did not play in overtime.

The offensive outbursts helped the Nets come back after trailing by as many as 15 points.

A night removed from a 157-152 loss to Indiana, the Hawks didn’t look like a team playing the second game of back-to-back. Young began the game 6-of-6 from three-point range during a 19-point first quarter.

The Hawks scored 45 points in that opening period, marking the most points the Nets have surrendered in a first quarter this season. That torrid start included a 13-0 run by the Hawks, who scored 11 fastbreak points in the quarter.

Atlanta continued to outrun Brooklyn, finishing with 18 fastbreak points to the Nets’ nine. Both teams entered Wednesday ranked top five in transition scoring, though the Nets’ production in that category has dipped considerably without tempo-pushing point guard Ben Simmons (lower-back nerve impingement) in the lineup the last two weeks.

Atlanta entered Wednesday third in the NBA in averaging 122.4 points per game but ranked 25th in allowing 120.9 points per game to opponents. The Nets — whose leading scorer, Cam Thomas (ankle sprain), missed his sixth straight game traded baskets with Atlanta early, starting 5-of-6 on three-point attempts to take a 20-15 lead.

The Nets trailed, 77-67, at halftime but ramped up their defense after the break, forcing seven turnovers in the third quarter alone to help hold Atlanta to 23 points in the period.

Wednesday was the second night in a row Young caught fire. He also scored 38 points on 13-of-17 shooting Tuesday against the Pacers, which was only the seventh game in NBA history in which both teams scored at least 150 points in regulation.

The loss was the third in a row for the Nets, who fell to 6-8. They’re now 3-1 against teams who entered with a losing record. The Hawks improved to 7-7.

Next up for the Nets is a five-game homestand, which begins Saturday night when they host the Heat at Barclays Center.