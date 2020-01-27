Trae Young joins Kobe Bryant in historic feat against Wizards

Following the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, emotions were high.

Many current and former players paid tribute to Bryant, including Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who dominated in the Hawks 152-133 win over the Wizards.

He ended the night with a spectacular performance of 45 points, with 14 assists, making 13-of-24 FGs and 13-of-16 free throws as well as six 3-pointers, six rebounds and one assist.

Young is the first player to have a 45-point double-double with under 25 field goal attempts against the Washington Wizards, since Kobe Bryant on December 17, 2006.

Trae Young is the first player to have a 45-point double-double with under 25 field goal attempts against the Washington Wizards, since Kobe Bryant on December 17, 2006. pic.twitter.com/xHFewuzb7Z — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 27, 2020

In honor of his mentor and favorite NBA player, Young wore a No. 8 jersey and took an 8-second-violation after the opening tip.

He even wore his shoes with a tribute to Bryant as well.

Young was able to channel his emotions into the game, leaving everything on the floor.

That one was for you...



Rest Easy Kobe🐍 pic.twitter.com/mXW86TKXsP



— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 27, 2020

In an emotional night, Young was able to keep himself composed leading the Hawks past the Wizards.

