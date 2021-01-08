Trae Young Finally Reacts to His Baby-Faced Picture With Kevin Durant

From Esquire

If you dabble in NBA Twitter or Instagram (that is, the collection of superfans who meme and quip about the league and its players on social media 24/7), you've probably seen a certain picture. It's from about a decade ago: Current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, standing alongside Trae Young. Only its not the sharp-shooting Atlanta Hawks guard we know. It's the guy when he was a sub-five-feet-tall, baby-faced hooper.



"This is funny," Young starts. "I was probably like 13, maybe even younger. This is crazy. This gets brought up all the time. I was actually throwing up the Hook 'em Horns. You'll never see me throw [the horns] up ever again. I was such a KD and a Texas fan back then."

In the newest episode of "Explain This," where we ask celebrities to run through career highlights (and lowlights), we talked to the former Sooners star just as he was firing up his third year in the NBA. If you're at all familiar with Young's life in the hoops world so far, you'll know that there's no shortage of things to run through with him. In this episode, Young talks about his fellow draft class legend-in-the-making, Luka Dončić, as well as his controversial list of top-five GOATS in the NBA—where he put Steve Nash (!) at number five.

"A lot of people had a lot to say about it," Young says about his list. "I had to put him in there. He's my favorite player of all time."

Check out the rest of the video, where you can also hear Young talk about his involvement in the NBA's ongoing social justice movement.

