Trae Young ejected after staring down Kris Dunn for second technical foul

Trae Young may have the range of Steph Curry, but he’ll need to work on his taunting game.

The Atlanta Hawks rookie guard was ejected early in the third quarter of a 123-118 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday for staring down Kris Dunn after hitting a three. The two got in a beef earlier in the game, which resulted in Young’s first of two technical fouls.

Things began in the first quarter after a Hawks timeout when Young put up a deep three as Dunn walked in front of him. Young slapped Dunn in the back, and Dunn turned around and shoved Young in the back of the head.

Both players were assessed with technical fouls. Coming into the game, Young only had four this season, while Dunn had two.

Trae Young and Kris Dunn got beef 😬



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/4dLQsLjRrY — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 3, 2019

The spat seemed to cool down for another two quarters, while Young picked up 14 more points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

But on that final three-pointer, Young pulled up from 25 feet and stared down Dunn after the make. It wasn’t particularly mean-spirited or showy, but it caught enough of the attention of the refs to merit a second technical foul and subsequent ejection.

Trae Young got ejected for this stare down 😳



(via @HawksOnFSSE)pic.twitter.com/kPrqWceffl — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 3, 2019

Young was rightfully miffed at the ejection since he barely looked at Dunn, and it will go down as one of the most bizarre ejections of the season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Young’s scoring streak comes to an end

Seemingly the only way to stop Trae Young lately is to get him ejected. The star rookie is averaging 18.3 points per game this season but has also posted 25.3 points per contest since February.

In each of his last three games before the ejection, Young put up at least 36 points, including a career-high 49 points in Friday’s wild game against the Bulls that went into quadruple-overtime. His 121 points during that stretch are the most for any rookie in a three-game period.

Young was not nearly on pace for another 36-point game on Sunday, as he had 18 points when he was ejected in the third quarter, but he still would have likely extended a rookie-best streak. No other first-year player has even scored at least 28 points in three straight games, let alone four.

