Trae Young drops 39 points, owns end of game in Hawks win against Magic

Trae Young can just go get buckets.

Atlanta needed that on Saturday night and Young delivered, scoring 39 points on 16-of-25 shooting and scored the Hawks’ final eight points in a 103-99 win against the Magic Saturday night. Young also had nine assists and seven rebounds on the night.

Everything was falling for him.

THE BANK IS OPEN 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2IYEX6UJar — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 27, 2019





It’s too early to really talk about such things, but Young leads the league having averaged 38.5 points per game so far.

Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to total at least 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in each of his team’s first two games of the season. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) October 27, 2019





The win lifted Atlanta to 2-0 on the young season.