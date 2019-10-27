Trae Young drops 39 points, owns end of game in Hawks win against Magic

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Trae Young can just go get buckets.

Atlanta needed that on Saturday night and Young delivered, scoring 39 points on 16-of-25 shooting and scored the Hawks’ final eight points in a 103-99 win against the Magic Saturday night. Young also had nine assists and seven rebounds on the night.

Everything was falling for him.

It’s too early to really talk about such things, but Young leads the league having averaged 38.5 points per game so far.


The win lifted Atlanta to 2-0 on the young season.

 

