Trae Young, Devin Booker and the complete list of 2021 NBA All-Star Game snubs

While there is no exact science to an NBA All-Star candidacy, earning a spot among the league’s best players is always a tough challenge.

The 10 starters (five players from each conference) were selected based on weighted voting from fans, current NBA players and a media panel. The reserves (seven players from each conference) were chosen by head coaches around the league.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will choose their teams from the player pool during the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft on March 4.

Ultimately, however, only 24 players earned the invitation to participate in the game on March 7. Given how many deserved consideration, there are still several others who made a serious case to receive the honor as well.

Below are some of the candidates who did not receive the nod but are still enjoying All-Star caliber campaigns. The fact that all these players were left off shows us just how much incredible talent exists in the NBA right now.

Trae Young (Atlanta)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Dec 28, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 26.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 9.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Feb 19, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 24.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana)

Feb 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 21.5 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.8 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Mike Conley (Utah)

Jan 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.7 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Fred VanVleet (Toronto)

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amalie Arena.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.7 spg, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3P%

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

Jan 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles up court in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Frontcourt Stats: 23.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

Feb 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a shot against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 22.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3P%

Bam Adebayo (Miami)

Jan 16, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 19.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 0.9 spg, 57.0 FG%

Jerami Grant (Detroit)

Feb 9, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 23.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 blog, 43.7 FG%, 37.6 3P%

Gordon Hayward (Charlotte)

Feb 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Spectrum Center.

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.9 FG%, 42.4 3P%

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)

Feb 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives for the basket against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.7.apg, 1.1 spg, 50.5 FG%, 43.1 3P%

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)

Feb 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 19.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Jamal Murray (Denver)

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 20.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.7 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Myles Turner (Indiana)

Jan 25, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) moves to shoot the ball while Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) defends in the second quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 13.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.0, 1.1 stl, 3.5 bpg, 49.8 FG%, 32.5 3P%

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

Jan 27, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) passes during the first quarter of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena.

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.9 spg, 50.2 FG%, 38.7 3P%

Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

Feb 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) in action against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first quarter at Target Center.

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.7 bpg, 45.5 FG%

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)

Feb 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 44.2 FG%, 39.5 3P%

Jimmy Butler (Miami)

Feb 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.9 spg, 43.1 FG%

Ja Morant (Memphis)

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 45.6 FG%

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 22.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 46.6 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Christian Wood (Houston)

Dec 28, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) shoots the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Frontcourt Stats: 22.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.5 bpg, 0.9 spg, 55.9 FG%, 42.1 3P%

Collin Sexton (Cleveland)

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.8 bpg, 51.3 FG%, 40.3 3P%

