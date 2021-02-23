Trae Young, Devin Booker and the complete list of 2021 NBA All-Star Game snubs
While there is no exact science to an NBA All-Star candidacy, earning a spot among the league’s best players is always a tough challenge.
The 10 starters (five players from each conference) were selected based on weighted voting from fans, current NBA players and a media panel. The reserves (seven players from each conference) were chosen by head coaches around the league.
All-Star captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will choose their teams from the player pool during the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft on March 4.
Ultimately, however, only 24 players earned the invitation to participate in the game on March 7. Given how many deserved consideration, there are still several others who made a serious case to receive the honor as well.
Below are some of the candidates who did not receive the nod but are still enjoying All-Star caliber campaigns. The fact that all these players were left off shows us just how much incredible talent exists in the NBA right now.
Trae Young (Atlanta)
Dec 28, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 26.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 9.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3P%
Devin Booker (Phoenix)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 24.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana)
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 21.5 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.8 FG%, 35.8 3P%
Mike Conley (Utah)
Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.7 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Fred VanVleet (Toronto)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.7 spg, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Frontcourt Stats: 23.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 22.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3P%
Bam Adebayo (Miami)
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 19.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 0.9 spg, 57.0 FG%
Jerami Grant (Detroit)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 23.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 blog, 43.7 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte)
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.9 FG%, 42.4 3P%
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.7.apg, 1.1 spg, 50.5 FG%, 43.1 3P%
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 19.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Jamal Murray (Denver)
© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 20.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.7 FG%, 38.3 3P%
Myles Turner (Indiana)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 13.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.0, 1.1 stl, 3.5 bpg, 49.8 FG%, 32.5 3P%
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.9 spg, 50.2 FG%, 38.7 3P%
Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.7 bpg, 45.5 FG%
Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 44.2 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Jimmy Butler (Miami)
Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.9 spg, 43.1 FG%
Ja Morant (Memphis)
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 45.6 FG%
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Backcourt Stats: 22.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 46.6 FG%, 33.6 3P%
Christian Wood (Houston)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference Frontcourt Stats: 22.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.5 bpg, 0.9 spg, 55.9 FG%, 42.1 3P%
Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Backcourt Stats: 22.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3P%
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference Frontcourt Stats: 20.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.8 bpg, 51.3 FG%, 40.3 3P%
