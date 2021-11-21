Trae Young with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

When U.S. President Joe Biden gathered the leaders of his closest neighbors at the White House on Thursday, far-off rival China was top of mind. Trying to unify a collection of democracies to challenge China's growing economic and military clout, Biden has revived the so-called Three Amigos working group ditched by his predecessor Donald Trump. While he did not say the word "China" in front of reporters, aides said the emphasis of his private meetings was on policies designed to counter a country that by some estimates could overtake the United States as the world's largest economy within a decade.