Trae Young, Chris Paul headline NBA HORSE Challenge; start times, format, and more

Few NBA players have a court in their home, or right now even access to one. Guys are going weeks without getting a shot up during this stoppage in play.

However, a few players who do have courts at home — including Chirs Paul and Trae Young — will face off against some retired players and WNBA stars in a televised game of HORSE. The first round of shots go up on Sunday.

Here are the details.

Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

QUARTERFINAL ROUND:

Sunday, April 12 on ESPN:

• 7-9 p.m

SEMIFINALS & FINALS

Thursday, April 16 on ESPN:

• 9 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

•ESPN3

Competition bracket

Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.

Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

Competition Format

• Who shoots first will be decided by a coin toss, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.

• Players much describe each shot before they take it, specifying things like bank shot or swish.

• No dunks are allowed.

