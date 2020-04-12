Trae Young, Chris Paul headline NBA HORSE Challenge; start times, format, and more
Few NBA players have a court in their home, or right now even access to one. Guys are going weeks without getting a shot up during this stoppage in play.
However, a few players who do have courts at home — including Chirs Paul and Trae Young — will face off against some retired players and WNBA stars in a televised game of HORSE. The first round of shots go up on Sunday.
Here are the details.
Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)
QUARTERFINAL ROUND:
Sunday, April 12 on ESPN:
• 7-9 p.m
SEMIFINALS & FINALS
Thursday, April 16 on ESPN:
• 9 p.m.
WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM
•ESPN3
Competition bracket
Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups
Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.
Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce
Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley
Competition Format
• Who shoots first will be decided by a coin toss, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.
• Players much describe each shot before they take it, specifying things like bank shot or swish.
• No dunks are allowed.
